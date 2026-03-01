Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,576,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,504 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.93% of Clearwater Analytics worth $154,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,261,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter worth $106,504,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter valued at $99,105,000. Tensile Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,781,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 98.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,273,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,360 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.55 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Clearwater Analytics to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.55 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

CWAN stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.19, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 93,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $2,201,719.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 474,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,113,232.16. This trade represents a 16.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 74,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $1,746,983.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 138,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,487.20. This represents a 34.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,002,699 shares of company stock valued at $23,692,518. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.