Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Acquired by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $2,455,929,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,125,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,099 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 6,172.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,481 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 440.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,835,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,334,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,865 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $110.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.15. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Positive Sentiment: BlackRock picked Citi Investor Services to provide select middle-office services for $4.0T of U.S. iShares ETFs — a meaningful client win that supports fee income and strengthens custody/servicing credibility. Article Title

BlackRock picked Citi Investor Services to provide select middle-office services for $4.0T of U.S. iShares ETFs — a meaningful client win that supports fee income and strengthens custody/servicing credibility. Positive Sentiment: Citi committed $60B to affordable housing, nearly doubling its sector investment pace — a large, multiyear deployment that positions the bank for stable lending and fee opportunities tied to policy and ESG flows. Article Title

Citi committed $60B to affordable housing, nearly doubling its sector investment pace — a large, multiyear deployment that positions the bank for stable lending and fee opportunities tied to policy and ESG flows. Positive Sentiment: Citi formed an AI infrastructure financing team to capture demand from data-center builds and related capex — a strategic play to originate large commercial loans and project-finance mandates as AI adoption ramps. Article Title

Citi formed an AI infrastructure financing team to capture demand from data-center builds and related capex — a strategic play to originate large commercial loans and project-finance mandates as AI adoption ramps. Neutral Sentiment: Citi made a strategic investment in Japan’s Sakana AI (size undisclosed) — signals an effort to back AI partners but unclear near-term financial impact. Article Title

Citi made a strategic investment in Japan’s Sakana AI (size undisclosed) — signals an effort to back AI partners but unclear near-term financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: Media and research outlets continue to spotlight Citi (trending coverage, analyst attention and higher targets from some firms), which can amplify both inflows and volatility depending on headline flow. (See recent Zacks/MarketBeat summaries.) Article Title

Media and research outlets continue to spotlight Citi (trending coverage, analyst attention and higher targets from some firms), which can amplify both inflows and volatility depending on headline flow. (See recent Zacks/MarketBeat summaries.) Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical risk is elevated today — headlines about heightened cross‑border conflict in South Asia and Israel/Iran tensions are driving risk‑off flows across markets, which typically pushes bank stocks lower on volatility and flight-to-safety moves. Article Title

Macro/geopolitical risk is elevated today — headlines about heightened cross‑border conflict in South Asia and Israel/Iran tensions are driving risk‑off flows across markets, which typically pushes bank stocks lower on volatility and flight-to-safety moves. Negative Sentiment: Company fundamentals that can weigh on sentiment: Q4 showed an EPS beat but revenue missed estimates (reported Jan. 14), and today’s elevated volume suggests profit‑taking or institutional rebalancing; that combination often triggers sharper intraday declines. (See company Q4 results and trading stats.)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

