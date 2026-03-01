CIMG Inc. (NASDAQ:IMG) Short Interest Down 28.8% in February

CIMG Inc. (NASDAQ:IMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 146,659 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the January 29th total of 206,078 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,968 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 237,968 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
CIMG Stock Performance
Shares of IMG stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. CIMG has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05.
Institutional Trading of CIMG
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CIMG stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CIMG Inc. (NASDAQ:IMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.25% of CIMG at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CIMG
CIMG Inc is a digital marketing, sales and distribution company for various consumer products with focuses on food and beverages. CIMG Inc, formerly known as NUZEE INC., is based in BEIJING.
