CIMG Inc. (NASDAQ:IMG) Short Interest Down 28.8% in February

CIMG Inc. (NASDAQ:IMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 146,659 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the January 29th total of 206,078 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,968 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company's stock are short sold.

CIMG Stock Performance

Shares of IMG stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. CIMG has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05.

Institutional Trading of CIMG

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CIMG stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CIMG Inc. (NASDAQ:IMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.25% of CIMG at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CIMG to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CIMG in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CIMG presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About CIMG

CIMG Inc is a digital marketing, sales and distribution company for various consumer products with focuses on food and beverages. CIMG Inc, formerly known as NUZEE INC., is based in BEIJING.

