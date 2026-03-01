Christian Klemt Sells 6,217 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) CFO Christian Klemt sold 6,217 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $148,337.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 211,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,700.18. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

uniQure Price Performance

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $15.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.70. uniQure N.V. has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $973.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get uniQure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QURE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,080,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter valued at $5,081,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the second quarter valued at $1,952,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 471.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in uniQure by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,939,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,593,000 after buying an additional 189,029 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.