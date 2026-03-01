Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and traded as low as $6.05. Cheetah Mobile shares last traded at $6.0750, with a volume of 16,635 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cheetah Mobile has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market capitalization of $184.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 852.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 26,978 shares during the period. 0.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile internet company primarily focused on developing and distributing utility and entertainment applications for smartphones and tablets. Its portfolio includes well-known security and optimization products such as Clean Master, Security Master and Battery Doctor, alongside consumer-oriented offerings in mobile gaming and content discovery. The company’s software solutions are designed to enhance device performance, improve privacy protection and deliver engaging digital experiences for end users.

Founded as the mobile internet division of Kingsoft in 2010, Cheetah Mobile spun off as an independent, publicly traded company in late 2014.

