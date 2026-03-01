Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 1.1%
TSE:CSH.UN opened at C$22.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of C$15.59 and a 12-month high of C$23.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSH.UN. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.44.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long-term care. Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving approximately 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country.
