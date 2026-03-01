Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 1.1%

TSE:CSH.UN opened at C$22.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of C$15.59 and a 12-month high of C$23.21.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSH.UN. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.44.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long-term care. Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving approximately 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.