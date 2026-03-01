Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.7520, but opened at $11.00. Cellcom Israel shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 101 shares traded.

Cellcom Israel Trading Down 6.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65.

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.28 million during the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 5.98%.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. is a leading provider of wireless telecommunications services in Israel. Established in 1994 and headquartered in Netanya, the company operates one of the country’s most extensive cellular networks. Through its infrastructure, Cellcom delivers voice, messaging and data solutions to a broad customer base that includes individual consumers, small businesses and large enterprises.

The company’s core offerings encompass mobile voice plans, high-speed 4G and 5G data connectivity, international roaming and value-added content services.

