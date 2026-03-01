Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives $26.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.4615.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Capri from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 4th.

In other news, CFO Rajal Mehta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,236.36. This trade represents a 93.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 105.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 127,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 65,259 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 719,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 371,903 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Capri by 1,363.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 74,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,993 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP boosted its holdings in Capri by 67.7% in the second quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 44,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. Capri has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Capri had a negative return on equity of 430.23% and a negative net margin of 13.57%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Capri has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) is a global luxury fashion company that designs, markets and distributes a range of premium lifestyle products. The company’s principal brands—Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo—offer handbags, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance and other accessories. Capri Holdings combines in-house design talent with international sourcing, manufacturing and retail operations to deliver collections that reflect each brand’s distinct heritage and aesthetic vision.

Formed in 2018 through the rebranding of Michael Kors Holdings following the acquisition of Versace, Capri has since integrated Jimmy Choo into its portfolio.

