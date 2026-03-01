Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells $764,445.00 in Stock

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) insider Jason Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 40,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,247,150. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 6.3%

NYSE COF opened at $195.26 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 99.2% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.70.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

