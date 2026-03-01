Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Trading Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$16.50 and last traded at C$16.80. Approximately 251,240 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 182,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.00.

Canada Goose Stock Down 1.5%

Canada Goose Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.00.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc is a Canada based company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails premium outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates business through three segments namely, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer (DTC), Other. The DTC segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises sales through country-specific e-commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in the luxury shopping locations. The Wholesale segment comprises sales made to a mix of functional and fashionable retailers, including major luxury department stores, outdoor specialty stores, and individual shops, and to international distributors.

Further Reading

