Calisa Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALISU) Trading 5.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Calisa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ALISU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $11.11. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Calisa Acquisition to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Calisa Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,371,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calisa Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calisa Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,876,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Calisa Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calisa Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

We are a blank check company incorporated on March 11, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our “business combination” or “initial business combination,” with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as a “target business” or “target businesses”. Although we are not limited to target businesses in any specific industry or geographic location, we intend to initially focus our search on target businesses in Asia.

