Calisa Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALIS) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Calisa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ALIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 39,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Calisa Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “sell (e)” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Calisa Acquisition Stock Down 0.1%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calisa Acquisition Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in Calisa Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,985,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Calisa Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,524,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Calisa Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calisa Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,979,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Calisa Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000.

Calisa Acquisition (NASDAQ: ALIS) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that is publicly traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange. As a blank‑check vehicle, its primary corporate purpose is to identify, negotiate and complete one or more business combinations, such as mergers, share exchanges, asset acquisitions, or similar transactions that would result in a privately held company becoming publicly listed through the SPAC structure.

Like other SPACs, Calisa Acquisition typically raises capital through an initial public offering and holds those proceeds in a trust account while it evaluates potential target companies.

