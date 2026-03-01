Calisa Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALIS) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Calisa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ALIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 39,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.
Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Calisa Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “sell (e)” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Calisa Acquisition (NASDAQ: ALIS) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that is publicly traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange. As a blank‑check vehicle, its primary corporate purpose is to identify, negotiate and complete one or more business combinations, such as mergers, share exchanges, asset acquisitions, or similar transactions that would result in a privately held company becoming publicly listed through the SPAC structure.
Like other SPACs, Calisa Acquisition typically raises capital through an initial public offering and holds those proceeds in a trust account while it evaluates potential target companies.
