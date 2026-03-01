CalciMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CalciMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 427,832 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the January 29th total of 699,828 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 811,614 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 811,614 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of CalciMedica

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CalciMedica by 58.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 34,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CalciMedica by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalciMedica during the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in CalciMedica by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 61,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in CalciMedica in the third quarter valued at about $165,000.

Get CalciMedica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CALC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CalciMedica to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CalciMedica has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.00.

CalciMedica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CALC opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CalciMedica has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41.

About CalciMedica

(Get Free Report)

CalciMedica, Inc (NASDAQ:CALC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies that modulate calcium-mediated inflammatory pathways. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, the company applies proprietary ion channel technology to address severe inflammatory disorders driven by dysregulated immune responses.

The company’s lead product candidate, Auxora™, is a selective inhibitor of calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channels. Auxora is being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis associated with systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in patients with severe pulmonary conditions, including COVID-19 pneumonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CalciMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalciMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.