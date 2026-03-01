Cache Advisors LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Cache Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Cache Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 96.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,797 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.23, for a total transaction of $968,996.31. Following the sale, the insider owned 83,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,017,616.55. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.92, for a total transaction of $5,519,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,110,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,021,464.24. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $32,251,738. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and bullish bookings — Axon reported a double beat (EPS and revenue), ~39% revenue growth and a material increase in future contracted bookings with raised multi‑year sales targets, which triggered the stock rally. Read More.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $542.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.48. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $396.41 and a fifty-two week high of $885.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.55. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.48%.The firm had revenue of $796.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $860.00 to $735.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.93.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

