Cache Advisors LLC Sells 296,672 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Cache Advisors LLC decreased its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,672 shares during the quarter. NU makes up 0.4% of Cache Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cache Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in NU by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 147,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the second quarter valued at $39,848,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 13,695,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,259,000 after buying an additional 1,703,787 shares during the last quarter. Washington University raised its holdings in shares of NU by 1.5% in the third quarter. Washington University now owns 10,566,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,177,000 after buying an additional 158,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NU during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,829,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU has been the subject of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on NU from $16.00 to $18.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

NU Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NU opened at $14.99 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. NU had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Key NU News

Here are the key news stories impacting NU this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 / FY2025 results: Nu reported $4.857B in Q4 revenue (up ~62.5% YoY) and net income of $894.8M (up 50% YoY), alongside an EPS beat ($0.19 vs. $0.18 consensus), underlining strong top- and bottom-line momentum. Read More.

Q4 / FY2025 results: Nu reported $4.857B in Q4 revenue (up ~62.5% YoY) and net income of $894.8M (up 50% YoY), alongside an EPS beat ($0.19 vs. $0.18 consensus), underlining strong top- and bottom-line momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Financial metrics highlight profitability and efficiency: Market summaries cite a net margin of ~18% and ROE above 32%, supporting the thesis that Nu’s core franchise is generating high returns. Read More.

Financial metrics highlight profitability and efficiency: Market summaries cite a net margin of ~18% and ROE above 32%, supporting the thesis that Nu’s core franchise is generating high returns. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Independent coverage notes strong profit growth and customer expansion, reinforcing fundamentals as Nu scales across Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. Read More.

Independent coverage notes strong profit growth and customer expansion, reinforcing fundamentals as Nu scales across Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst comparison sees Nu as well-positioned vs. fintech peers due to rapid revenue growth, an expanding credit portfolio and an “AI-first” push that could support longer-term competitive advantages. Read More.

Analyst comparison sees Nu as well-positioned vs. fintech peers due to rapid revenue growth, an expanding credit portfolio and an “AI-first” push that could support longer-term competitive advantages. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell materially in February (down ~15.7% vs. Jan), reducing one source of bearish pressure and signaling fewer outright bets against the stock in the near term.

Short interest fell materially in February (down ~15.7% vs. Jan), reducing one source of bearish pressure and signaling fewer outright bets against the stock in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street coverage and analyst commentary are mixed; several pieces reiterate bullish views but caution that rating changes and headlines can swing near-term price action. Read More.

Wall Street coverage and analyst commentary are mixed; several pieces reiterate bullish views but caution that rating changes and headlines can swing near-term price action. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Customer growth and product adoption remain strong (customer base reported up ~15% to ~131M), supporting long-term revenue runway even as investors parse near-term cost and credit trends. Read More.

Customer growth and product adoption remain strong (customer base reported up ~15% to ~131M), supporting long-term revenue runway even as investors parse near-term cost and credit trends. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares slid after the earnings release with notable after-hours selling — headlines report a multi-percent drop following results as investors weighed costs, credit risk and execution timelines. Read More.

Market reaction: shares slid after the earnings release with notable after-hours selling — headlines report a multi-percent drop following results as investors weighed costs, credit risk and execution timelines. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and risk debate: analysts and commentators point out that while the business is high quality, the stock carries an elevated valuation that leaves it sensitive to any guidance, margin or credit concerns — a theme cited in post-earnings commentary. Read More.

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

See Also

