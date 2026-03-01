C3.ai, Inc. $AI Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,361,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.42% of C3.ai worth $249,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,129,000 after acquiring an additional 156,925 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 1,481.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 502,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 470,422 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 1,149.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 164,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of AI stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.98. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $30.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.11). C3.ai had a negative net margin of 141.35% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. The firm had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 15,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $216,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 223,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,465.60. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Bradley Ehikian sold 234,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $3,185,488.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 924,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,530,443.44. The trade was a 20.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,884,304 shares of company stock worth $24,970,674. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting C3.ai

Here are the key news stories impacting C3.ai this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on C3.ai

C3.ai Company Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc is a leading enterprise software provider focused on delivering scalable artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to large organizations. The company’s core offering, the C3 AI Suite, is a comprehensive, model-driven platform that unifies data ingestion, model development, and application deployment. Through its suite of tools, C3.ai enables customers to accelerate digital transformation initiatives by applying advanced machine learning, predictive analytics, and AI-driven insights across a broad range of business functions.

The C3 AI Suite provides a low-code environment for data scientists and application developers to rapidly design, test, and deploy enterprise-scale AI applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.