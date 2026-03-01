Brokerages Set Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) PT at $59.40

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.8667.

Several equities analysts have commented on RYAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Ryan Specialty from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ryan Specialty

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, CEO Timothy William Turner sold 129,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $6,946,247.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,966.33. This represents a 91.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Patrick G. Ryan, Jr. purchased 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 428,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,114,668.20. The trade was a 6.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,787,000 after acquiring an additional 119,055 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 332,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 33,667 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 0.1%

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $77.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 46.41% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $751.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc (NYSE: RYAN) is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients’ unique needs.

Ryan Specialty’s core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.