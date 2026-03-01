Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.8% of New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,071,601,000 after purchasing an additional 873,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,827,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $18,579,549,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,598,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $319.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $414.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $631,998.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,179.60. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $24,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,133,942.80. This represents a 34.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

