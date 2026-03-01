Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$282.34 and last traded at C$277.93, with a volume of 8322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$277.01.

Bombardier Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$251.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$214.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$6.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.95 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bombardier Inc. will post 8.9265677 EPS for the current year.

Bombardier Company Profile

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs. For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation – innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.