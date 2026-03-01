Blast Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $29.53 Million (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Blast token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blast has a total market capitalization of $29.53 million and $2.08 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blast has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Blast

Blast launched on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,624,734,408 tokens. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 56,611,382,614.916275 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00052663 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $3,549,910.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blast using one of the exchanges listed above.

