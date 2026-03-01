BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.95 and traded as high as $11.26. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III shares last traded at $11.2350, with a volume of 177,729 shares changing hands.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 803.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 22,586.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE: MYI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds, notes and other debt obligations issued by state and local governments, agencies and authorities across the United States.

In managing its portfolio, the fund generally allocates at least 80% of its total assets to investment-grade municipal debt instruments.

