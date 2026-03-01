BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.95 and traded as high as $11.26. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III shares last traded at $11.2350, with a volume of 177,729 shares changing hands.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Up 0.2%
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE: MYI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds, notes and other debt obligations issued by state and local governments, agencies and authorities across the United States.
In managing its portfolio, the fund generally allocates at least 80% of its total assets to investment-grade municipal debt instruments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.