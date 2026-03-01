Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 22% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $19.20 million and approximately $1.13 thousand worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00001635 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.22 or 0.00332937 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008058 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is btgofficial.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, Youtube, Reddit, Medium”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

