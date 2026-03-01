Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.54 and traded as high as C$32.00. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$31.82, with a volume of 247,699 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Bird Construction and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price target on Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$951.43 million during the quarter. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. Analysts predict that Bird Construction Inc. will post 2.7598533 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

