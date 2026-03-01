BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX) Short Interest Down 28.4% in February

BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 81,060 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the January 29th total of 113,270 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 560,651 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 560,651 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BingEx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLX opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.77 million, a P/E ratio of -257.00 and a beta of 0.87. BingEx has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on FLX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded BingEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BingEx in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Institutional Trading of BingEx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of BingEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BingEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BingEx during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BingEx by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 111,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of BingEx by 400.0% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,495,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196,683 shares during the last quarter.

About BingEx

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

