Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Releases Earnings Results

Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Shares of Beowulf Mining stock opened at GBX 9 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.63. Beowulf Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 7 and a 52 week high of GBX 24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Beowulf Mining Company Profile

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak iron ore located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg exploration license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; and Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland.

