Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Releases Earnings Results

Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.
Beowulf Mining Stock Performance
Shares of Beowulf Mining stock opened at GBX 9 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.63. Beowulf Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 7 and a 52 week high of GBX 24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.73.
Beowulf Mining Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Beowulf Mining
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Beowulf Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beowulf Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.