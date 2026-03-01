Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

BHE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital set a $62.00 target price on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 83.69 and a beta of 1.03. Benchmark Electronics has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $61.12.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.590 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 98.55%.

In related news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 10,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,748.83. This trade represents a 22.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Benck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 398,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,170,094.20. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,769. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,906,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,293,000 after purchasing an additional 218,450 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,531,000 after buying an additional 502,717 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $74,940,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,201,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark’s offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

