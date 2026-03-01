Barclays Cuts Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target to $28.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CUZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $30.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.39.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $255.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.18 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.870-2.970 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 533.33%.

Cousins Properties declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Cousins Properties by 2,539.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

