Banco Santander S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 2,605.6% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FWONK shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $91.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.48. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $75.26 and a fifty-two week high of $109.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.28.

Insider Activity at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $8,098,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 94,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,147,814.20. This represents a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ: FWONK) is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media’s economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world’s largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

Featured Stories

