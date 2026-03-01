Banco Santander S.A. Acquires New Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF $ROBT

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $50.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $670.96 million, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.62. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $56.64.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

