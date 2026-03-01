Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 202,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 654% from the average session volume of 26,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Azarga Metals Stock Down 14.3%

The firm has a market cap of C$11.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12.

About Azarga Metals

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp. in May 2016. Azarga Metals Corp. was incorporated in 1966 and is based in White Rock, Canada.

