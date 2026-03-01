Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $24,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $284,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and bullish bookings — Axon reported a double beat (EPS and revenue), ~39% revenue growth and a material increase in future contracted bookings with raised multi‑year sales targets, which triggered the stock rally. Read More.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.92, for a total transaction of $5,519,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,110,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,021,464.24. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.23, for a total transaction of $968,996.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 83,485 shares in the company, valued at $45,017,616.55. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $32,251,738 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $702.00 to $682.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $940.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Axon Enterprise from $753.00 to $690.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.93.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $542.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $537.92 and a 200 day moving average of $624.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.84, a PEG ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.48. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $396.41 and a fifty-two week high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $796.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.29 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.48%.The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

