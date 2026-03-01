Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

Several brokerages have commented on ACLS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd.

In other news, EVP Gerald M. Blumenstock sold 3,034 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $271,421.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,413.06. This trade represents a 13.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,395.85. The trade was a 21.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 6,034 shares of company stock valued at $523,522 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 92,162 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 706.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 34,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $82.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $102.93. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.80 and a 200 day moving average of $85.81.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $238.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.710 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

