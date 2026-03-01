Aviso Financial Inc. Raises Stake in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Aviso Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises 2.2% of Aviso Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $55,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1,433.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMD opened at $256.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.32. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.92 and a 1 year high of $293.81.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $1,366,435.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 466,223 shares in the company, valued at $127,642,532.94. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total value of $502,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,102.63. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 16,082 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,807 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ResMed from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ResMed from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.27.

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) is a global medical device and cloud-connectivity company focused on improving outcomes for people with sleep-disordered breathing and chronic respiratory conditions. Founded in 1989, the company is headquartered in San Diego, California, and develops, manufactures and distributes a range of devices and software used by patients, clinicians and providers worldwide.

ResMed’s product portfolio centers on noninvasive ventilation and sleep therapy equipment, including continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bilevel devices, masks and related accessories for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and other respiratory disorders.

