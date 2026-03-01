Aviso Financial Inc. Purchases 9,558 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Aviso Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 667 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,574 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 20,951 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $161.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $162.68. The stock has a market cap of $179.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.