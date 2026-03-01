Aviso Financial Inc. Purchases 4,773 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Aviso Financial Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. United Community Bank grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.3% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

More Motorola Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Motorola Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend announced: Motorola declared a $1.21 quarterly dividend (record March 20; pay April 15), implying a ~1.0% yield. Small recurring cash return and signal of capital-return policy stability.

Quarterly dividend announced: Motorola declared a $1.21 quarterly dividend (record March 20; pay April 15), implying a ~1.0% yield. Small recurring cash return and signal of capital-return policy stability. Negative Sentiment: Large CEO insider selling — Gregory Q. Brown: recent SEC filings show multiple sizable sales, including 50,000 shares (~$23.4M, Feb. 24) and additional blocks on Feb. 25–26 (see filings). These trades reduced his holdings materially and may weigh on sentiment given the scale. CEO 50,000-share sale filing CEO additional sale filing CEO sales filing

Large CEO insider selling — Gregory Q. Brown: recent SEC filings show multiple sizable sales, including 50,000 shares (~$23.4M, Feb. 24) and additional blocks on Feb. 25–26 (see filings). These trades reduced his holdings materially and may weigh on sentiment given the scale. Negative Sentiment: Other insider sales: CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares (~$3.3M) and director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares (~$204k) in late-February filings — further insider supply hitting the market. Cynthia Yazdi filing Kenneth Denman filing

Other insider sales: CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares (~$3.3M) and director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares (~$204k) in late-February filings — further insider supply hitting the market. Negative Sentiment: Press coverage flagged the CEO’s sales (summary article). Media attention on large insider disposal can amplify negative investor reaction even if sales are for diversification or liquidity. Insider selling article

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:MSI opened at $481.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.53. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $359.36 and a one year high of $492.22. The firm has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 110.75%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total transaction of $3,297,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,254.29. This represents a 42.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total transaction of $204,032.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,768.36. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 100,634 shares of company stock worth $47,189,456 in the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $499.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.