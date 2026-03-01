Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 44,434 shares, an increase of 123.3% from the January 29th total of 19,896 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,198 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 96,198 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Avantis Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 749.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,322. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $741.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.