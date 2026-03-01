ATEX Resources (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Trading 2.6% Higher – What’s Next?

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) was up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.1770 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 66,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 35,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

ATEX Resources Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.

ATEX Resources Company Profile

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019. ATEX Resources Inc was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

