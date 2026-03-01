Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Stock Holdings Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $24,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 374.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Astera Labs by 1,338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Astera Labs by 1,560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 94,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $11,758,359.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,531,301 shares in the company, valued at $189,590,376.81. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 94,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $11,758,359.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,452,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,863,615.59. This represents a 6.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 389,792 shares of company stock worth $56,013,809 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Astera Labs Trading Down 4.7%

Astera Labs stock opened at $118.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.46. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $262.90.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. Research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Astera Labs from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.