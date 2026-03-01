Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Holdings Lowered by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,919 shares during the period. Astera Labs accounts for about 2.8% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Astera Labs worth $18,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 754.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,882,000 after purchasing an additional 247,505 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,599,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter worth $110,000. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter worth $2,198,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALAB. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Astera Labs from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Astera Labs news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 12,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $1,485,843.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 192,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,781,796.23. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 94,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total transaction of $11,758,359.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,452,739 shares in the company, valued at $179,863,615.59. This represents a 6.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 389,792 shares of company stock worth $56,013,809 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs Trading Down 4.7%

ALAB stock opened at $118.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 97.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $262.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.46.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Astera Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Featured Stories

