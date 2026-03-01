ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) and NexImmune (OTCMKTS:NEXI) Head to Head Survey

Risk and Volatility

NexImmune has a beta of -2289.14, meaning that its stock price is 229,014% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NexImmune and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get NexImmune alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexImmune N/A N/A -$32.34 million ($18.29) 0.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals $12.00 million 0.10 -$44.22 million ($21.92) -0.03

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NexImmune has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexImmune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

9.9% of NexImmune shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of NexImmune shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NexImmune and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexImmune N/A N/A N/A ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A -8,454.87% -121.60%

Summary

NexImmune beats ASLAN Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexImmune

(Get Free Report)

NexImmune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases in the United States. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform. The company’s product candidates include NEXI-001, an allogeneic cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia; NEXI-002, an autologous cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory in multiple myeloma; and NEXI-003, a product candidate targeted against HPV related cancers, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials. It provides NEXI-004 which is in preclinical stage for EBV related diseases; and NEXI005 designs for patient with specific targets for solid tumors. NexImmune, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises eblasakimab (ASLAN004), a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is under Phase 2 developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and farudodstat (ASLAN003), an orally active, potent inhibitor of human dihydroorotate dehydrogenase currently under Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It has research collaboration agreement with Zenyaku Kogyo Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of eblasakimab in atopic dermatitis and all other indications in Japan. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.