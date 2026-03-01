Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in NOV Inc. $NOV

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,234,904 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 219,696 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in NOV were worth $42,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in NOV during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 395.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in NOV by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Craig L. Weinstock sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $1,405,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 256,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,885.52. This trade represents a 21.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 151,086 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,047,404.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 269,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,727.98. This represents a 35.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOV stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.23). NOV had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on NOV in a report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.36.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV) is a leading provider of equipment and technology to the oil and gas industry. The company designs, manufactures and services an extensive portfolio of products used in drilling, completion and production operations. Its offerings include drilling rigs and related components, wellbore technologies such as tubulars and completion tools, surface equipment including mud pumps and blowout preventers, and aftermarket parts and services that support ongoing field operations.

NOV’s business is organized to serve upstream energy companies around the world.

