Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $260.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $283.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $272.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $279.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $311.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.76.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $227.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.79. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $195.00 and a 1 year high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $1,032,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,271.97. The trade was a 18.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.05, for a total value of $1,290,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 95,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,715,254.85. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 24,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,440 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 192.7% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.1% during the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company’s core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.