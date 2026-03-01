Argent Trust Co Purchases Shares of 25,433 Imperial Oil Limited $IMO

Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,433 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 54.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 34.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. TD Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $117.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.85. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $58.76 and a 1-year high of $123.52.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN: IMO) is a Canadian integrated energy company involved in the exploration, production, refining and marketing of petroleum and petrochemical products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Imperial has operated in Canada for well over a century and is one of the country’s long-standing energy firms. The company is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corporation, which provides strategic and technical links to global upstream and downstream capabilities.

Imperial’s operations span upstream activities—exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas and oil-sands resources—and downstream operations including refining, manufacturing of fuels and lubricants, petrochemical products, and retail distribution.

