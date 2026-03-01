argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ARGX. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of argenex in a research note on Monday, November 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of argenex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of argenex from $775.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on argenex from $950.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on argenex from $1,028.00 to $1,248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $999.22.

argenex stock opened at $766.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $826.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $811.97. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37. argenex has a fifty-two week low of $510.05 and a fifty-two week high of $934.62.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. argenex had a return on equity of 63.59% and a net margin of 30.42%. As a group, analysts predict that argenex will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of argenex by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in argenex by 5,962.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in argenex by 22.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in argenex by 550.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of argenex by 27.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx’s research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company’s lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

