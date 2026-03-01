Ardor (ARDR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.12 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0437 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $43.64 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00013722 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001733 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003647 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002750 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000131 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000021 BTC.
Ardor Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,466,231 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
