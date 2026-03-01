Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 16,486 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 397% from the previous session’s volume of 3,320 shares.The stock last traded at $52.20 and had previously closed at $51.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APEMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded Aperam to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Aperam from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aperam Trading Up 5.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Aperam had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Aperam will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aperam

Aperam is a global stainless, electrical and specialty steel producer with headquarters in Luxembourg. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of stainless and electrical steel products that serve markets such as automotive, household appliances, construction, energy and mechanical industries. Aperam operates an integrated value chain that spans mining, steelmaking, finishing and distribution, enabling it to control quality and deliver tailored solutions to its customers.

The company was established in 2011 following a carve-out from ArcelorMittal and has since developed a distinct identity focused on sustainable stainless steel production.

Featured Articles

