AON (NYSE:AON) Raised to Outperform at Mizuho

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $397.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AON from $448.00 to $443.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of AON from $419.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AON from $433.00 to $406.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.94.

AON stock opened at $335.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.21. AON has a fifty-two week low of $304.59 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.10. AON had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 21.51%.The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AON will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 5,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total transaction of $1,641,981.60. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 20,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,550.66. The trade was a 19.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 4,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $319.24 per share, with a total value of $1,276,960.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,651,320. This trade represents a 2.88% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in AON by 9.0% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of AON by 9.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 16.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

