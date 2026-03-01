Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,MarketScreener reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

BUD stock opened at $80.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.76. The company has a market cap of $157.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.53%.The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,034,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $61,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth $2,086,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33,184.8% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 15,311 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 15,265 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks bumped multi-year targets — FY2026 to $4.30 (from $4.11), FY2027 to $4.87 (from $4.80) and FY2028 to $5.43 — signaling stronger expected earnings growth and supporting a higher valuation for BUD. BUD MarketBeat

Zacks bumped multi-year targets — FY2026 to $4.30 (from $4.11), FY2027 to $4.87 (from $4.80) and FY2028 to $5.43 — signaling stronger expected earnings growth and supporting a higher valuation for BUD. Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised several quarterly forecasts that point to better near‑to‑midterm performance: Q2 2026 to $1.11 (from $1.02), Q2 2027 to $1.25 (from $1.20), Q3 2027 to $1.29 (from $1.26), and Q4 2026 to $1.12 (from $1.01). These lifts help explain investor optimism about upcoming quarters. BUD MarketBeat

Zacks raised several quarterly forecasts that point to better near‑to‑midterm performance: Q2 2026 to $1.11 (from $1.02), Q2 2027 to $1.25 (from $1.20), Q3 2027 to $1.29 (from $1.26), and Q4 2026 to $1.12 (from $1.01). These lifts help explain investor optimism about upcoming quarters. Positive Sentiment: Sector-level momentum: a Zacks commentary highlights that beer stocks (including BUD, Heineken, Carlsberg) are “breaking out” as multiple bullish catalysts converge — supporting demand for BUD shares alongside the analyst upgrades. Beer Stocks are Breaking Out

Sector-level momentum: a Zacks commentary highlights that beer stocks (including BUD, Heineken, Carlsberg) are “breaking out” as multiple bullish catalysts converge — supporting demand for BUD shares alongside the analyst upgrades. Neutral Sentiment: Small upward tweak to Q1 2026 EPS (to $0.93 from $0.92) — a modest revision that likely has limited incremental impact on near-term stock moves. BUD MarketBeat

Small upward tweak to Q1 2026 EPS (to $0.93 from $0.92) — a modest revision that likely has limited incremental impact on near-term stock moves. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed a couple of near-term estimates: Q1 2027 lowered to $1.10 (from $1.13) and Q3 2026 cut to $1.14 (from $1.16). These small downgrades are a caution for short-term quarter-by-quarter volatility. BUD MarketBeat

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world’s largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company’s operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev’s portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

