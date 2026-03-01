Analyzing Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) and YSS (NYSE:YSS)

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) and YSS (NYSE:YSS – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Voyager Technologies and YSS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Technologies 1 2 6 0 2.56 YSS 0 3 8 0 2.73

Voyager Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $44.88, indicating a potential upside of 68.48%. YSS has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.12%. Given Voyager Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Voyager Technologies is more favorable than YSS.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Technologies -53.06% -37.90% -12.64% YSS N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Voyager Technologies and YSS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Voyager Technologies and YSS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Technologies $144.18 million 9.94 -$62.07 million ($3.16) -8.43 YSS $357.46 million 9.05 N/A N/A N/A

YSS has higher revenue and earnings than Voyager Technologies.

Summary

YSS beats Voyager Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voyager Technologies

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities. Our solutions include communications and intelligence collection systems, defense systems, advanced space technology, in-space infrastructure and space mission services. Our business consists of diversified solutions across three business segments: Defense & National Security, Space Solutions and Starlab Space Stations. Since 2019, we have accomplished significant achievements in each of these segments, including the successful deployment of first-of-its-kind missile defense maneuvering capabilities, the development of groundbreaking space technology and the selection by NASA to develop a replacement for the ISS. We operate a flexible business model that allows us to serve both as a “prime” contractor, providing fulsome and integrated solutions directly to customers, as well as a “merchant supplier,” or subcontractor, providing critical technologies to support several commercial and government programs across the space and national security sectors. Our key partners and customers include Palantir, NASA, Lockheed Martin, the U.S. Air Force and Sierra Space. Our ability to serve in both prime and merchant supplier capacities with these customers and partners allows us to selectively participate in a wide range of programs in whichever capacity is more attractive to us. Prime contractor roles allow us to lead the entirety of a program, managing the supply chain, technology integration and end customer relationship. Merchant Supplier roles are an opportunity for us to supply our differentiated technologies to a broader range of programs and support multiple prime competitors, on attractive terms. Our ability to serve in both capacities allows us to selectively participate in a wide range of programs in whichever capacity is best suited to our solution, financial contribution and probability of win. Our growth strategy includes organic and inorganic expansion, leveraging our existing technologies and pairing out our software capabilities with our hardware, leading to the development of new solutions to meet customer needs. Since 2019, we have executed and successfully vertically and horizontally integrated seven acquisitions, and have grown our revenue to $144.2 million in 2024 and $34.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. In addition, we received cash proceeds of $3.0 million in 2022, $62.0 million in 2023, $62.2 million in 2024 and $20.0 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025 (with $70.3 million of eligible proceeds remaining as of March 31, 2025) from our $217.5 million development grant with NASA to design Starlab, the commercial space station replacement for the ISS which is set to be decommissioned in 2030. We intend to operate Starlab through Starlab JV, a Voyager-led and majority-owned global joint venture, with international equity partners that include Airbus, Mitsubishi, MDA Space and Palantir. Our growth and increased size and scale are the result of investment and focus on our key technology offerings, as well as our ability to attract, cultivate and integrate accretive acquisitions. Additionally, the threat environment is driving investment in solutions that cross multiple domains, such as missile defense programs that require interoperability among space-, air- and ground-based systems. Our position and technology heritage across multiple domains and systems positions us well to support this trend towards increasing convergence. Our business consists of diversified solutions across three business segments: • Defense & National Security, which provides innovative mission-critical solutions to protect dynamic and contested domains. We pioneer communications technologies, guidance, navigation and controls, signals intelligence and defense systems. • Space Solutions, which delivers space infrastructure, advanced space technology, science systems and mission services that power commercial, academic and government missions from low-Earth orbit to deep space. • Starlab Space Stations, which is a commercial space station planned to succeed the ISS and provide continued permanent human presence in space. It is operated through our U.S.-led global joint venture with Airbus, Mitsubishi, MDA Space and Palantir, among others. — We operate in markets that have tailwinds supporting investment from both commercial and government clients worldwide. From a Defense & National Security perspective, we believe our solutions serve a total addressable market of $163 billion. Our serviceable addressable market is $11 billion. Our Space Solutions & Starlab Space Stations segments serve a total addressable market of $16 billion, of which we serve $1 billion. There are significant opportunities both in the U.S. as well as for allied international economics and governments. Our business thrives through collaboration and synergies across our various business segments. Our ability to share technology, identify cross-selling opportunities and realize cost savings through improved organizational efficiency drives our growth and financial performance. For example, we are developing artificial intelligence powered edge computing units to operate across Earth and space, layered with Palantir’s operating system and our end-to-end intelligence analytics platform, to deliver real-time intelligence capabilities for defense and national security applications and for space exploration. Starlab’s technical design and business case benefit tremendously from our broader organization, aiding in our continued development of the project. We are distinctively positioned as a leader in space science and commercialization and we intend to bring the extensive business development, mission design, management and customer service experience of our Space Solutions segment to support the development and operations of our Starlab Space Stations segment. We maintain long-term relationships with many of the industry’s largest and most important blue-chip customers, across both government agencies and commercial entities. Since our founding and through March 31, 2025, we have been awarded approximately $800 million in contracts and SAAs. Our largest customer is NASA, which represented 25.6% of our revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 19.7% of our revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Our close relationship with government customers highlights the public-private partnership model that has been a significant driver of growth in the national security and space industries and commercialization opportunities. For example, we attached the Bishop Airlock to the ISS in 2020, demonstrating the viability of the public-private partnership model for the development of critical commercial space infrastructure and paving the way for our partnership with NASA on Starlab. We expect this partnership model to continue to provide us with a significant opportunity to participate in critical national security and space technology development in the future. For example, in 2023, in addition to the $800 million in contracts and SAAs discussed above, we were awarded a $900 million ceiling IDIQ contract by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Architecture and Integration Directorate to deliver a cost-effective intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance system. We believe we are well-positioned to benefit from this funding mechanism given our close relationships with government customers and our track record as a reliable technology and solutions provider. Although we see our relationship with the U.S. government as a positive, we do rely on this relationship for a substantial portion of our business. Changes to the U.S. government’s priorities and spending, or delays or reductions in spending, could have a material adverse effect on us. We benefit from business segments that serve varied end markets as well as meaningful customer diversity. We believe that our revenue diversification provides significant resiliency and positions us well to capitalize on new business opportunities across markets and customers. — We also receive meaningful cash proceeds from our development grants for research and development, providing further diversity for financing our initiatives. Development grants allow us to receive sizeable funding from our customers to develop what we believe are next-generation technologies without having significant cash constraints due to our size. We also work hand-in-hand with our customers to create solutions addressing directly their needs. In December 2021, our subsidiary Nanoracks was awarded a SAA, which was subsequently transferred to us, and which we subsequently transferred to Starlab JV, under Phase I of NASA’s CDFF program as part of the agency’s effort to foster a commercial space station to succeed the ISS. Through this SAA, we were initially awarded $160 million in development grants—the largest CDFF award from NASA—to pursue the design and development of Starlab through 2026. In 2023, Northrop Grumman, another CDFF SAA recipient, withdrew its space station program and joined our effort as a strategic supply chain partner to Starlab. Subsequently, we were awarded an additional $58 million in development grants under our CDFF SAA, bringing our total grant to $217.5 million. As we achieve certain program milestones, cash proceeds are paid to us from the $217.5 million total grant, including $3.0 million paid in 2022, $62.0 million paid in 2023, $62.2 million paid in 2024, and $20.0 million paid in the three months ended March 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2025, we have $70.3 million of our development grant remaining. On January 13, 2025, we achieved the first milestone by successfully completing the preliminary design review in collaboration with NASA, an important step toward full-scale production. The next milestone is detailed design and hardware development, leading to a Critical Design Review to confirm Starlab’s readiness. The U.S. government continues to support investment in these technologies. For example, NASA’s fiscal year 2026 budget request includes approximately $2.1 billion for commercial LEO development through 2030. Based on our previous success receiving grants, we believe we are well-positioned to win future development grants and contracts from NASA and other space agencies to aid in funding the development of Starlab. Additionally, in 2025, we received an award of $15 million by the Texas Space Commission as part of their Space Exploration and Aeronautics Research Fund grant program to help support Starlab and grow its ecosystem of suppliers and customers across Texas. — We are supported by a highly skilled workforce operating across our facility footprint. We believe our footprint is well-aligned with our markets, enabling close collaboration with government and commercial customers, reliable manufacturing operations and access to the required testing environment for our technologies. In addition to our footprint, our Starlab Space Stations segment benefits from access to the existing facilities and operations of our equity and strategic partners, lowering direct capital expenditure needs for Starlab development. These equity and strategic partners are also helping develop and deliver technologies, solutions and hardware for Starlab. Our principal executive offices are located in Denver, Colorado.

About YSS

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers’ complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense’s (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025. York is a partner of choice for our customers, with differentiated performance versus traditional primes based on price, speed to deployment, and sophistication of capabilities. We produce our satellites at approximately half the cost of our competitors and have been the first to deliver and launch satellites for the PWSA. York is the first and only company to demonstrate Link-16(2) connectivity from space, highlighting our unique and innovative capabilities. York is purpose built to address evolving national security space challenges and to adapt to the ongoing shift in the U.S. government’s mission needs and procurement process. We believe we are positioned to capture an outsized share of growth in our core markets. York provides customers a vertically integrated, full technology stack of solutions including design, production, integration, and operation of spacecraft with turnkey offerings to manage spacecraft and constellations throughout their entire mission lifecycle. York has significant space heritage, having flown 74 missions, created 17 products with flight heritage, and logged over four million on-orbit hours. York’s position as a prime enables us to monetize the entire space vertical from launch to mission operations, from spacecraft to payloads, and from edge computing to data transfer. York was founded in 2012 by our CEO, Dirk Wallinger, to create an innovative space technology mission prime, with a goal of meeting the evolving national security threats from space by providing mission-critical spacecraft at scale, faster, and at lower cost. We believe that York’s proven production and delivery capabilities place it among a very limited number of companies who have the capability to deliver the required solutions for the Golden Dome based on its current timeline. We provide our customers with the ability to quickly and effectively field responsive space-based technologies. Our proprietary hardware, software and mission operations solutions are designed to address the United States’ national security priorities: missile defense (crucial to the Golden Dome), counter-space capabilities, and space domain awareness. Increasing geopolitical tensions are driving near-peer adversaries to invest heavily in military space capabilities to gain advantage in orbit—the next domain in global conflict. In today’s threat environment, rapidly deployable satellites are critical to providing denied benefit in space, maintaining space superiority and countering these emerging threats. This paradigm shift in global warfighting is driving significant growth in defense spending, with the global satellite market projected to grow by approximately $320 billion to over $600 billion from 2023 to 2032 at approximately an 8% Compound Annual Growth Rate (“CAGR”), up from approximately $280 billion in 2022 according to Allied Market Research. This growth is supported by the Golden Dome, the space intelligence community and the DoD’s PWSA program. We have invested in our infrastructure and expanded our production capabilities with a goal of meeting this evolving threat while growing our backlog to approximately $642 million and 107 spacecraft as of September 30, 2025. We believe we distinguish ourselves from other space mission primes by offering a fully integrated portfolio of proprietary spacecraft, software and services. Our versatile spacecraft are built on a modular platform, allowing us to move quickly from design and development to deployment to meet our customers’ needs for their rapid response missions. In addition, we provide software throughout the space layer, bolstered by our 2023 acquisition of Emergent Space Technologies (“Emergent”), including flight control and edge computing, and we recently added more than 45 ground antennas in connection with our acquisition of ATLAS Space Operations (the “ATLAS Acquisition”). Our capabilities include a differentiated suite of spacecraft solutions with proven, common technologies. We offer the S-CLASS, LX-CLASS, and M-CLASSspacecraft, which are high-quality, low-cost satellite platforms that are proven and scalable to a wide array of space market needs. Our spacecraft are supported by proprietary satellite software enabling versatile integration of a variety of payloads for customers and supply chain commonalities across platforms. The various spacecraft classes are designed and engineered to address a broad cross section of the spacecraft market while maximizing payload accommodation. The LX-CLASS is double the mass of the S-CLASS and leverages the S-CLASS design, sharing more than 90% of its technology with the S-CLASS, to offer a specialized platform with enhanced capabilities. Similarly, the M-CLASS utilizes the previous satellite platform designs, sharing approximately 75% of its hardware and 95% of its software with the S-CLASS and LX-CLASS, while greatly enhancing scale and power for spacecraft mass up to 2,000 kg and 8kW+ peak power consumption. Our proven suite of platforms provide solutions from 100 to 2,000 kgs and enables us to serve a large total addressable market. York’s spacecraft architecture framework results in significant commonality across platforms and software, allowing for scalable solutions at lower cost. York’s three different platforms share approximately 75% of the same hardware and 95% of the software leading to significant cost reductions throughout the value chain while maximizing product quality. This approach also reduces Non-Recurring Engineering (“NRE”) cost associated with platform development while reducing failure risks inherent to a unique design. Key in-house hardware components include Command and Data Handling (“C&DH”), flight computers, Attitude Control Systems (“ACS”), Electrical Power Systems (“EPS”) and production testing. These components complement our spacecraft production while our software-enabled services underpin autonomous, resilient operations and support key defense technologies. While the standardized spacecraft architecture framework provides scalable building blocks for rapid constellation deployment, York’s proprietary software supports key elements of operational success from mission planning to ongoing mission operations. Autonomous constellation planning and hands-off operations are essential for managing the increasing quantity of spacecraft deployed in orbit. Technologies include the Multi-Mission Operations Center (“M-MOC”), a secure, autonomous, command structure that manages multiple York spacecraft, and Bastion, York’s mission-ready ground software solution, which allows operators to manage entire fleets from a single ground architecture across more than 45 antennas throughout the world. York hardware and software solutions are vertically integrated across the technology stack. Our model allows us to capture recurring revenue driven by ongoing satellite-based software and services as well as hardware replacement cycles. Once spacecraft are fielded, York provides continuous operational support, downlink antenna usage, and proprietary software solutions, including on-spacecraft upgrades during the full orbital lifespan. Contracts have historically provided a fixed cost for software maintenance with upgrade options available for purchase. The expected replacement cycle for the current portfolio of space vehicles is approximately five to six years. York’s full lifecycle solution and ongoing operational support distinguishes York from its competitors, positioning us to act as prime for the replacement and potential expansion of competitors’ aging constellations. As a result, we expect our recurring revenue to increase as the installed base of spacecraft in orbit grows, creating a highly visible revenue model, accelerating growth and increasing margins. Our cutting-edge facilities and manufacturing footprint are purpose-built to support the rapid development and production of our spacecraft. Following the opening of our 60,000 square foot Potomac facility in August 2023, we have quadrupled production capability and believe we will be able to meet demand to manufacture and test over 1,000 satellites annually, supporting our position as a leader in rapid, high volume spacecraft delivery. with the ability to reliably deliver spacecraft faster and more affordably than traditional primes. — (1) A primary contractor (“prime”) that leads major defense programs and deals directly with the Department of Defense. (2) A real-time, military tactical data link network used by the U.S. government and NATO. — Midco II was formed on September 4, 2025 to hold the business assets of York Space Systems. Our principal executive offices are located in Greenwood Village, CO.

