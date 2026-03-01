American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5,142.9% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $177,602.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,798.60. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $575,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,082.86. The trade was a 16.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $133.82 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.46 and a 12-month high of $134.60. The stock has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.23.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, February 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.